Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,171 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 66.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Price Performance

In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,982. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

