Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,858 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Perficient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Perficient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $101,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $75,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,155 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Stock Down 0.2 %

Perficient stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

