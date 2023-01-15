Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

