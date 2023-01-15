Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.