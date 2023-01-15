Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.25 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ ALNY opened at $235.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.06.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.