Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.25 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $235.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

