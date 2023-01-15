Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.29 Million in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Aramark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $45.31 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

