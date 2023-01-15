Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,735 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in LiveRamp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,425,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 46.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.16 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

