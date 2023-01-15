Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,540,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 193,170 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

