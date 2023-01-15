Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SI-BONE by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SI-BONE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SI-BONE by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $45,792.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,536.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,966 shares of company stock valued at $278,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Further Reading

