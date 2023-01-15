Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.