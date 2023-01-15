Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,104,000 after buying an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 484.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after buying an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

