Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,896 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $450.98 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

