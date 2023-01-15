Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 97,921 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YELL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Yellow by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 48.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yellow by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Yellow Trading Down 3.5 %

YELL opened at $2.75 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Yellow had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Olivier bought 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,626.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

