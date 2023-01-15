Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.89.

Shares of AON stock opened at $317.17 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

