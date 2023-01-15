Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 177.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 19.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 52.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HES opened at $152.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.24. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.