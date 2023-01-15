Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 243,863 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Price Performance

CarParts.com stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.56 million, a P/E ratio of -703.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. CarParts.com had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $164.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Barnes purchased 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $150,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.