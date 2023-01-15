Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,140,098 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,140,098 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,759,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $256,300,000 after purchasing an additional 202,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

FCX opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

