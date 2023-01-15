Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 165,442 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Upland Software by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of UPLD opened at $8.60 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

