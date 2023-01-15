Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,702 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

GTN stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.38). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.70 million. Analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

