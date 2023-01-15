Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 190,899 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 190,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,012.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 472,449 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,723,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.