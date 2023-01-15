Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 219,654 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,654 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.03 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

