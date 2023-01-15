Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 26,865 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,865 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $52.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

