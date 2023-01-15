Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 274 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,394,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 208.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,820,000 after acquiring an additional 811,755 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 952.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,039,000 after purchasing an additional 640,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,997,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

KRC stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

