Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,786 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $100.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.