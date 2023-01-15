Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 57,832 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,832 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $159,204,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

