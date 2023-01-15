Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 71,327 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,327 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.56. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,970.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

