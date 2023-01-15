Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,769 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Down 2.6 %

Manitowoc stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $411.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.05. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.