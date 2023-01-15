Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 862 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

