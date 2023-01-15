Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.6 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.