Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 491,415 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 541,437 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

