Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,132 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after acquiring an additional 956,559 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at $2,188,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at $1,781,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 98,750 shares of company stock worth $1,020,922 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

