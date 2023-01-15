Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $343.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 12,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

