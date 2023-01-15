Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638,971 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

