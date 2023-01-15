Augustine Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,319.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

