Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.59 and its 200-day moving average is $243.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.