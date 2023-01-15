Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tesla by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,585,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $420,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Tesla by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $354,471,000 after purchasing an additional 836,907 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

