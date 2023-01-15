Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 236,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,707,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 135,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 169,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $161.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

