Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5,945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 437,314 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after buying an additional 431,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 574,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after buying an additional 379,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $85.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

