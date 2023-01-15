Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.82. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.58%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.