bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.90. 153,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,391,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Specifically, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,088. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Raymond James raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

bluebird bio Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $654.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 8,828.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 597.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,006 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

