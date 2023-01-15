Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $373,371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Price Performance

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,301.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,018.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,906.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

