Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,370 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 182,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

