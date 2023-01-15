Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 226.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 688,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

PLAB opened at $18.37 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

