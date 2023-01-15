Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after acquiring an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,954,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of COF opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

