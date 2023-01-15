Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.2% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.