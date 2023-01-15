Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 238,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

