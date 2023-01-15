CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

