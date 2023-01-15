CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after purchasing an additional 896,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,265,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,488,000 after purchasing an additional 197,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

