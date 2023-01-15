Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

