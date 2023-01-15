Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.81.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.